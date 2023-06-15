Thursday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (35-33) and the Detroit Tigers (27-39) squaring off at Target Field (on June 15) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 win for the Twins.

The probable starters are Sonny Gray (4-1) for the Twins and Matthew Boyd (3-5) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-9.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers' ATS record is 1-3-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in four of those contests).

The Tigers have won in 21, or 36.2%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a mark of 6-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.7 runs per game (241 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

