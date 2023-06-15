Carlos Correa and Miguel Cabrera will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers play at Target Field on Thursday, at 7:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 60 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .358 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 241 (3.7 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Tigers rank 19th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.270 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (3-5) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has earned a quality start one time in 12 starts this season.

Boyd has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Ryne Nelson 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Home Will Vest Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Mason Englert Charlie Morton 6/14/2023 Braves L 10-7 Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Michael Lorenzen Dylan Dodd 6/15/2023 Twins - Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Louie Varland 6/18/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals - Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch

