Player props are available for Carlos Correa and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has put up 57 hits with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .235/.323/.383 slash line on the season.

Torkelson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 12 3-for-6 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 25 walks and 13 RBI (44 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .250/.346/.386 so far this season.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 14 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Zach McKinstry or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Gray Stats

Sonny Gray (4-1) will take the mound for the Twins, his 14th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Gray has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.12), 42nd in WHIP (1.236), and 25th in K/9 (9.5).

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jun. 9 5.0 5 1 1 5 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 3 6.2 10 3 3 2 0 at Astros May. 29 6.0 4 3 2 3 3 vs. Giants May. 23 5.0 6 2 2 6 2 at Dodgers May. 17 4.0 5 2 2 4 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Matthew Boyd's player props with BetMGM.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Correa Stats

Correa has 48 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI.

He has a .218/.305/.423 slash line on the year.

Correa has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .256 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 0 2 3 vs. Brewers Jun. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

Joey Gallo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Gallo Stats

Joey Gallo has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 27 walks and 24 RBI (27 total hits).

He has a .188/.324/.472 slash line on the year.

Gallo has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .111 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Gallo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Jun. 14 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Joey Gallo or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.