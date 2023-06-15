The Minnesota Twins (35-33) host the Detroit Tigers (27-39) in AL Central play, at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-1) to the mound, while Matthew Boyd (3-5) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-1, 2.12 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (3-5, 5.86 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

During 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.86 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.

Boyd is trying to secure his second quality start of the year in this game.

Boyd will try to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 frames per outing).

He has not had an appearance so far in 2023 that he did not give up at least one earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (4-1) will take the mound for the Twins, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.12 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .232 in 13 games this season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks first, 1.236 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 25th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

