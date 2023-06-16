Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.448 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 186 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .217 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.
- In 44.7% of his 38 games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (10.5%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In nine games this year, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 12 of 38 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|.246
|AVG
|.180
|.269
|OBP
|.255
|.462
|SLG
|.320
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|3
|16/2
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Ryan (7-3) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks 13th, .966 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
