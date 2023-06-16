Friday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (34-34) matching up with the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Julio Teheran (1-2) to the mound, while Rich Hill (6-5) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Brewers are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 35 times and won 19, or 54.3%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 19-16, a 54.3% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 274 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Pirates have a 1-2-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (44.9%) in those contests.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 19 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (294 total runs).

The Pirates have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.32) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 9 Athletics L 5-2 Adrian Houser vs Sam Moll June 10 Athletics L 2-1 Julio Teheran vs Paul Blackburn June 11 Athletics L 8-6 Freddy Peralta vs JP Sears June 13 @ Twins L 7-5 Corbin Burnes vs Pablo Lopez June 14 @ Twins L 4-2 Colin Rea vs Bailey Ober June 16 Pirates - Julio Teheran vs Rich Hill June 17 Pirates - Wade Miley vs Mitch Keller June 18 Pirates - Freddy Peralta vs Luis Ortiz June 19 Diamondbacks - Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly June 20 Diamondbacks - Colin Rea vs Ryne Nelson June 21 Diamondbacks - Julio Teheran vs Zac Gallen

Pirates Schedule