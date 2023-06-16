Christian Yelich and Bryan Reynolds are the hottest hitters on the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates, who play on Friday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 15th in MLB action with 78 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.377).

The Brewers are 26th in MLB with a .229 batting average.

Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (274 total).

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Brewers' 9.5 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

The Brewers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.283).

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 65 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 21st in the majors with 294 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Pirates rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.32) in the majors this season.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.395 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Teheran gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Teheran is trying to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Teheran is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the mound.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Rich Hill (6-5) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Hill will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Athletics L 5-2 Home Adrian Houser Sam Moll 6/10/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins L 4-2 Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Teheran Rich Hill 6/17/2023 Pirates - Home Wade Miley Mitch Keller 6/18/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Luis Ortiz 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Mets L 5-1 Home Johan Oviedo Kodai Senga 6/11/2023 Mets W 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Carlos Carrasco 6/13/2023 Cubs L 11-3 Away Luis Ortiz Jameson Taillon 6/14/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Away Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/15/2023 Cubs L 7-2 Away Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/16/2023 Brewers - Away Rich Hill Julio Teheran 6/17/2023 Brewers - Away Mitch Keller Wade Miley 6/18/2023 Brewers - Away Luis Ortiz Freddy Peralta 6/19/2023 Cubs - Home Rich Hill Drew Smyly 6/20/2023 Cubs - Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/21/2023 Cubs - Home Rich Hill Kyle Hendricks

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.