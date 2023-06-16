The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33) bring a three-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Milwaukee Brewers (34-34), at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Julio Teheran (1-2) for the Brewers and Rich Hill (6-5) for the Pirates.

Brewers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Teheran - MIL (1-2, 1.48 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (6-5, 4.35 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran

The Brewers will send Teheran (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 1.48 ERA this season with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.1 walks per nine across four games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Teheran has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.35 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday against the New York Mets, the lefty threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 43-year-old has a 4.35 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.

Hill is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Hill will try to build on a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance).

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.35), 53rd in WHIP (1.369), and 40th in K/9 (8.3).

