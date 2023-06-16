Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 1-for-1 last time out, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Braves.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Twins Player Props
|Tigers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Twins
|Tigers vs Twins Odds
|Tigers vs Twins Prediction
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is batting .200 with five doubles and 12 walks.
- This season, Schoop has tallied at least one hit in 18 of 43 games (41.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 43 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Schoop has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this year (20.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|.222
|AVG
|.182
|.340
|OBP
|.237
|.289
|SLG
|.218
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|8/8
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 67 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Ryan (7-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.90 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks 13th, .966 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.