On Friday, Kerry Carpenter (batting .361 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has six doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .266.

In 14 of 27 games this season (51.9%) Carpenter has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (29.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 14.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (37.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .400 AVG .114 .423 OBP .204 .600 SLG .295 6 XBH 4 2 HR 2 3 RBI 5 11/2 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings