Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. White Sox on June 16, 2023
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Ty France, Luis Robert and others are available when the Seattle Mariners host the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
France Stats
- France has 21 doubles, six home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBI (72 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a .279/.348/.430 slash line on the year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 11
|3-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has 64 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashed .237/.297/.422 on the year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 11
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 10
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 19 doubles, 17 home runs, 15 walks and 36 RBI (67 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a .264/.320/.539 slash line on the year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 14
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI (62 total hits).
- He has a .247/.330/.438 slash line on the year.
- Vaughn enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 15
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
