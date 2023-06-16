After hitting .273 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .257.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this season (18.0%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 50 games (28.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 26 .198 AVG .309 .270 OBP .356 .333 SLG .426 7 XBH 5 2 HR 3 8 RBI 9 13/7 K/BB 25/6 2 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings