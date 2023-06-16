Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Twins.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Torkelson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .381 with two homers.
- Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In 10.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (36.4%), with more than one RBI in six of them (9.1%).
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (39.4%), including four games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.248
|AVG
|.230
|.365
|OBP
|.286
|.398
|SLG
|.378
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|18
|29/19
|K/BB
|34/11
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.56 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.90), third in WHIP (.966), and 20th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.