Friday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (35-34) and the Detroit Tigers (28-39) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on June 16.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (7-3) against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-6).

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Tigers' record against the spread is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (37.3%) in those contests.

Detroit has a mark of 2-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.7 runs per game (249 total).

The Tigers have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.62) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule