Joe Ryan takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Target Field against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 60 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .359 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 249 (3.7 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .303 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.62 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.264 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Will Vest will take to the mound for the Tigers, his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Thursday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the Minnesota Twins.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Home Will Vest Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Mason Englert Charlie Morton 6/14/2023 Braves L 10-7 Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Michael Lorenzen Dylan Dodd 6/15/2023 Twins W 8-4 Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Louie Varland 6/18/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals - Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch 6/21/2023 Royals - Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer

