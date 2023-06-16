The Minnesota Twins (35-34) and the Detroit Tigers (28-39) will square off on Friday, June 16 at Target Field, with Joe Ryan pitching for the Twins and Will Vest taking the mound for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+200). The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (7-3, 2.90 ERA) vs Vest - DET (2-0, 3.20 ERA)

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 40 times and won 26, or 65%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Twins have gone 2-2 (50%).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 22, or 37.3%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Tigers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+250) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Zack Short 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+275)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.