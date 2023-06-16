The Minnesota Twins (35-34) host the Detroit Tigers (28-39) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (7-3) against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-6).

Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (7-3, 2.90 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-6, 7.23 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

The Tigers will send Wentz (1-6) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was in relief on Sunday when the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up only one hit.

The 25-year-old has a 7.23 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.

So far this season, Wentz has not recorded a quality start.

Wentz will try to record his sixth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.3 innings per appearance.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed at least one earned run in each of his outings.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins' Ryan (7-3) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.90 and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .208 in 13 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Ryan has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks 13th, .966 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th.

