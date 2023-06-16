Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Twins.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .274 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 53.3% of his 30 games this season, Short has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (10.0%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this year (30.0%), Short has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|11
|.271
|AVG
|.280
|.308
|OBP
|.379
|.417
|SLG
|.480
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|5
|10/3
|K/BB
|10/4
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.56 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 67 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Twins will send Ryan (7-3) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks 13th, .966 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.