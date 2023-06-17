On Saturday, Andy Ibanez (.414 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 158 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Jose De Leon. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: José De León

José De León TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .212 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.

Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 43.6% of his games this season (17 of 39), with more than one hit five times (12.8%).

In four games this year, he has gone deep (10.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Ibanez has driven in a run in nine games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (30.8%), including three games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 18 .246 AVG .170 .269 OBP .241 .462 SLG .302 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 7 RBI 3 16/2 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings