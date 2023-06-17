The U.S. Open is underway, and Bryson DeChambeau is currently in seventh place with a score of -3.

Looking to wager on Bryson DeChambeau at the U.S. Open this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Bryson DeChambeau Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, DeChambeau has finished below par five times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in five rounds.

DeChambeau has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

DeChambeau has finished in the top 10 three times in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five events.

DeChambeau has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 6 -6 207 0 3 1 3 $1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

The past nine times DeChambeau has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He's also finished among the top 10 two times and his average finish has been 24th.

In his past nine appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut seven times.

DeChambeau finished seventh on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,423 yards, 316 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that DeChambeau has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,410 yards, while The Los Angeles Country Club will be 7,423 yards this week.

DeChambeau's Last Time Out

DeChambeau was in the 98th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 90th percentile on par 4s at the PGA Championship, averaging 4.02 strokes on those 48 holes.

DeChambeau was better than 57% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.96.

DeChambeau carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, better than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, DeChambeau had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.8).

DeChambeau's nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the tournament average (4.5).

At that last competition, DeChambeau had a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

DeChambeau ended the PGA Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, DeChambeau carded the same number of bogeys or worse (one) as the field's average.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards DeChambeau Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect DeChambeau's performance prior to the 2023 U.S. Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.