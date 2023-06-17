On Saturday, Jake Marisnick (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Jose De Leon. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: José De León
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

  • Marisnick has two doubles and two walks while batting .194.
  • This season, Marisnick has recorded at least one hit in five of 14 games (35.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 14 games this year.
  • Marisnick has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
.000 AVG .077
.000 OBP .200
.000 SLG .077
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
1/0 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.61).
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
  • De Leon gets the call to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old righty has 10 appearances in relief this season.
  • In 10 appearances this season, he has compiled a 3.86 ERA and averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .255 against him.
