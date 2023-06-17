The field for the 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California features Joaquin Niemann. The par-70 course spans 7,423 yards and the purse is $15,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from June 15-18.

Looking to bet on Niemann at the U.S. Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Joaquin Niemann Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Niemann has finished better than par on 13 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over his last 18 rounds, Niemann has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In his past five appearances, Niemann has one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Niemann has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 23 -4 279 0 7 0 1 $2.1M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Niemann has an average finishing position of 34th in his past four appearances at this event.

Niemann has made the cut three times in his previous four entries in this event.

The most recent time Niemann played this event was in 2022, and he finished 47th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,259 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,423-yard length for this tournament.

Niemann will take to the 7,423-yard course this week at The Los Angeles Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,288 yards in the past year.

Niemann's Last Time Out

Niemann finished in the 50th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.33-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was below average, putting him in the 20th percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Niemann was better than 65% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Niemann carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Niemann had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.8).

Niemann's two birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the field average of 4.5.

At that most recent tournament, Niemann's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (better than the field's average, 9.7).

Niemann finished the PGA Championship registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.3 on the four par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged one bogey or worse on the four par-5s, but Niemann finished without one.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Niemann Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

