The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jose De Leon and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he smacked two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Twins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: José De León
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling has seven doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .268.
  • Vierling has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • In 11.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 10 games this year (19.6%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 15 games this year (29.4%), including three multi-run games (5.9%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 27
.198 AVG .327
.270 OBP .371
.333 SLG .500
7 XBH 7
2 HR 5
8 RBI 11
13/7 K/BB 26/6
2 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
  • De Leon will start for the Twins, his first this season.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 10 appearances so far.
  • Over his 10 appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .255 against him. He has a 3.86 ERA and averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
