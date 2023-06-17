Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jose De Leon and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he smacked two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Twins.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: José De León
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling?
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has seven doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .268.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- In 11.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this year (19.6%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (29.4%), including three multi-run games (5.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|.198
|AVG
|.327
|.270
|OBP
|.371
|.333
|SLG
|.500
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|11
|13/7
|K/BB
|26/6
|2
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- De Leon will start for the Twins, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 10 appearances so far.
- Over his 10 appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .255 against him. He has a 3.86 ERA and averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
