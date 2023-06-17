Sebastian Munoz will be among those at the 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California at The Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18.

Looking to bet on Munoz at the U.S. Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sebastian Munoz Insights

Munoz has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Munoz has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Munoz has had an average finish of 46th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Munoz hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 46th.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 41 -4 279 0 8 0 0 $519,601

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

In Munoz's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 37th.

Munoz made the cut in two of his past four entries in this event.

Munoz finished 14th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

At 7,423 yards, The Los Angeles Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,259 yards.

The Los Angeles Country Club checks in at 7,423 yards, 105 yards longer than the average course Munoz has played in the past year (7,318 yards).

Munoz's Last Time Out

Munoz shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Farmers Insurance Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 21st percentile of competitors.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Farmers Insurance Open was below average, putting him in the 19th percentile of the field.

Munoz was better than 86% of the golfers at the Farmers Insurance Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Munoz did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Farmers Insurance Open (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the Farmers Insurance Open, Munoz had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.7).

Munoz's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Farmers Insurance Open were less than the field average (3.8).

At that most recent outing, Munoz's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Munoz ended the Farmers Insurance Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Farmers Insurance Open averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Munoz finished without one.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Munoz Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.