Jose De Leon and Joey Wentz will start for their respective teams when the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers play on Saturday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +195. A 7.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Tigers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023

2:10 PM ET

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -250 +195 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Tigers' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (two of those matchups had spread set by bookmakers). For six straight games, Detroit and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 8.2 runs.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (38.3%) in those games.

Detroit is 4-7 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +195 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 33.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 37 of its 68 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-18 14-21 9-22 20-17 24-30 5-9

