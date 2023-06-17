The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson take the field at Target Field against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 63 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .363 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 256 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .303.

The Tigers rank 18th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages just 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined 1.258 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will hand the ball to Joey Wentz (1-6) for his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 1/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while allowing one hit.

In 12 starts this season, Wentz has not yet earned a quality start.

Wentz has made five starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Mason Englert Charlie Morton 6/14/2023 Braves L 10-7 Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Michael Lorenzen Dylan Dodd 6/15/2023 Twins W 8-4 Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins W 7-1 Away Will Vest Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz José De León 6/18/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals - Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch 6/21/2023 Royals - Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer 6/23/2023 Twins - Home Joey Wentz Louie Varland

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.