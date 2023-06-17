Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Twins on June 17, 2023
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others in this matchup.
Tigers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 17 doubles, seven home runs, 30 walks and 32 RBI (60 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashing .238/.323/.389 on the season.
- Torkelson will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .282 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 12
|3-for-6
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has 60 hits with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs, 11 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .233/.273/.341 on the season.
- Baez takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .302 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 16
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 12
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI (49 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .215/.300/.417 on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has recorded 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .211/.314/.426 slash line on the year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
