On Sunday, Andy Ibanez (.414 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 158 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .212 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.

Ibanez has had a hit in 17 of 39 games this season (43.6%), including multiple hits five times (12.8%).

Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (10.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this year, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 12 games this year (30.8%), including three multi-run games (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 18 .246 AVG .170 .269 OBP .241 .462 SLG .302 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 7 RBI 3 16/2 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings