The Detroit Tigers, including Jake Marisnick (batting .174 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and an RBI), take on starter Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Louie Varland TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick is batting .184 with two doubles and two walks.

This season, Marisnick has tallied at least one hit in five of 15 games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 15 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Marisnick has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 .286 AVG .067 .286 OBP .176 .381 SLG .067 2 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/0 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings