Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Jake Marisnick (batting .174 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and an RBI), take on starter Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick is batting .184 with two doubles and two walks.
- This season, Marisnick has tallied at least one hit in five of 15 games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 15 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Marisnick has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|.286
|AVG
|.067
|.286
|OBP
|.176
|.381
|SLG
|.067
|2
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/0
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.56 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Varland makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
