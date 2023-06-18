As of July 2 the Detroit Lions' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +2000.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +140

+140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit covered 10 times in 17 games with a spread last season.

A total of 10 Lions games last season hit the over.

Detroit had the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but it ranked worst on the defensive side of the ball (392.4 yards allowed per game).

Last season the Lions were 5-4 at home and 4-4 on the road.

Detroit posted three wins as the favorite (in five games) and five wins as an underdog (10 games).

The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.

Lions Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.1%.

In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, hauling in 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).

In 16 games with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery rushed for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.

In 16 games played for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 catches for 529 yards (33.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

In 17 games last year, Alex Anzalone amassed 1.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 125 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +650 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3300 3 September 24 Falcons - +6600 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +10000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1800 8 October 30 Raiders - +6600 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +6600 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +6600 15 December 17 Broncos - +5000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +5000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1400 18 January 7 Vikings - +5000

