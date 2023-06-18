Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Louie Varland on the hill, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .230 with nine doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In seven games this year (18.9%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in seven of 37 games so far this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.254
|AVG
|.206
|.338
|OBP
|.265
|.390
|SLG
|.270
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|2
|16/8
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Varland (3-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
