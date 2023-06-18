On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Louie Varland TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has an OPS of .704, fueled by an OBP of .320 and a team-best slugging percentage of .384 this season.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 68 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.

He has homered in seven games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

Torkelson has an RBI in 24 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .248 AVG .225 .365 OBP .279 .398 SLG .373 11 XBH 13 3 HR 4 14 RBI 18 29/19 K/BB 36/11 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings