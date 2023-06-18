The Minnesota Twins (36-35) take the field against the Detroit Tigers (29-40) on Sunday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins will give the nod to Louie Varland (3-2) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (0-2).

Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Varland - MIN (3-2, 4.70 ERA) vs Olson - DET (0-2, 6.08 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

The Tigers will send Olson (0-2) out for his third start of the season.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.

In three appearances this season, he has a 6.08 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .196 against him.

Olson is looking to secure his third start of five or more innings this year in this game.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Louie Varland

Varland (3-2) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 4.70, a 3.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.258.

He has five quality starts in nine chances this season.

Varland has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has made nine appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

