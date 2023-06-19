After batting .192 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick is batting .190 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.

In six of 16 games this year (37.5%), Marisnick has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Marisnick has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three of 16 games so far this year.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 .286 AVG .105 .286 OBP .190 .381 SLG .211 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/0 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

