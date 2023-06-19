On Monday, Jonathan Schoop (batting .143 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop has five doubles and 12 walks while batting .202.

In 19 of 44 games this year (43.2%), Schoop has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 44 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Schoop has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In 10 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 23 .222 AVG .186 .340 OBP .238 .289 SLG .220 3 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 8/8 K/BB 22/4 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings