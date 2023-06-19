Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jonathan Schoop (batting .143 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop has five doubles and 12 walks while batting .202.
- In 19 of 44 games this year (43.2%), Schoop has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 44 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Schoop has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In 10 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|.222
|AVG
|.186
|.340
|OBP
|.238
|.289
|SLG
|.220
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|8/8
|K/BB
|22/4
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.15).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.78 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.78), 44th in WHIP (1.280), and 59th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
