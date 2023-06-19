Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Kerry Carpenter (hitting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has seven doubles, five home runs and six walks while hitting .279.
- Carpenter has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (30.0%).
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (16.7%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, Carpenter has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 games this year (36.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|.400
|AVG
|.167
|.423
|OBP
|.233
|.600
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|7
|11/2
|K/BB
|18/4
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.15).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.78 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.78 ERA ranks 65th, 1.280 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.