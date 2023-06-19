The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (batting .103 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and two RBI), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .151 with six doubles, six home runs and 31 walks.

Maton has gotten a hit in 23 of 66 games this season (34.8%), including five multi-hit games (7.6%).

In 9.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Maton has an RBI in 15 of 66 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 21 of 66 games so far this year.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .116 AVG .180 .267 OBP .293 .186 SLG .360 4 XBH 8 1 HR 5 9 RBI 14 27/16 K/BB 30/15 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings