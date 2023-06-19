Monday's game between the Detroit Tigers (30-40) and Kansas City Royals (19-52) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on June 19.

The Tigers will give the nod to Reese Olson (0-2, 6.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (0-11, 6.78 ERA).

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

Sportsbooks have not installed the Tigers as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Tigers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

The Tigers have been favorites in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.

Detroit has played as favorites of -150 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 262 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).

