Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will look to knock off Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Monday at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+125). The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -155 +125 9 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Tigers as the favorite once.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Tigers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won three of the five games they were the moneyline favorite this season (60%).

Detroit has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Detroit has played in 70 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-31-1).

The Tigers have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 against the spread.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-18 15-22 10-23 20-17 25-31 5-9

