How to Watch the Tigers vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 19
Reese Olson gets the start for the Detroit Tigers on Monday at Comerica Park against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 25th in MLB play with 65 total home runs.
- Detroit's .365 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.
- The Tigers' .229 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.7 runs per game (262 total).
- The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a .302 on-base percentage.
- The Tigers strike out 9 times per game, the No. 17 average in MLB.
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.
- Detroit has a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.248).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Olson (0-2) makes the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up five hits.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Dylan Dodd
|6/15/2023
|Twins
|W 8-4
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Sonny Gray
|6/16/2023
|Twins
|W 7-1
|Away
|Will Vest
|Joe Ryan
|6/17/2023
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|José De León
|6/18/2023
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Away
|Will Vest
|Louie Varland
|6/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Daniel Lynch
|6/21/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Brady Singer
|6/23/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Louie Varland
|6/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|Pablo Lopez
|6/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Bailey Ober
