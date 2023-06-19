Reese Olson gets the start for the Detroit Tigers on Monday at Comerica Park against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 25th in MLB play with 65 total home runs.

Detroit's .365 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers' .229 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.7 runs per game (262 total).

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a .302 on-base percentage.

The Tigers strike out 9 times per game, the No. 17 average in MLB.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.

Detroit has a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.248).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Olson (0-2) makes the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up five hits.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Michael Lorenzen Dylan Dodd 6/15/2023 Twins W 8-4 Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins W 7-1 Away Will Vest Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins L 2-0 Away Joey Wentz José De León 6/18/2023 Twins W 6-4 Away Will Vest Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals - Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch 6/21/2023 Royals - Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer 6/23/2023 Twins - Home Joey Wentz Louie Varland 6/24/2023 Twins - Home - Pablo Lopez 6/25/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Bailey Ober

