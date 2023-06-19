When the Detroit Tigers (30-40) and Kansas City Royals (19-52) match up in the series opener at Comerica Park on Monday, June 19, Reese Olson will get the ball for the Tigers, while the Royals will send Jordan Lyles to the mound. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+125). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Olson - DET (0-2, 6.08 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-11, 6.78 ERA)

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.

The Tigers have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

In the last 10 games, the Tigers have not been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Royals have won in 16, or 27.6%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win nine times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Tigers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Zach McKinstry 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

