Bobby Witt Jr. and Spencer Torkelson are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers square off at Comerica Park on Monday (beginning at 6:40 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 61 hits with 17 doubles, eight home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .235/.318/.392 slash line on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Twins Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 15 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has recorded 62 hits with nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .234/.273/.347 so far this season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 18 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Twins Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 16 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Twins Jun. 15 2-for-5 2 0 2 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has put up 70 hits with 10 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashed .244/.283/.422 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 17 2-for-5 0 0 4 3 0 vs. Angels Jun. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Jun. 14 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 67 hits with 14 doubles, 14 home runs, eight walks and 37 RBI.

He has a .268/.303/.492 slash line on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Angels Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Reds Jun. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Reds Jun. 12 2-for-5 1 1 1 5

