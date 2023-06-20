Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks while hitting .230.
- In 46.3% of his 41 games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in 10 games this year (24.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (29.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.211
|.268
|OBP
|.274
|.449
|SLG
|.368
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|16/2
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Royals will send Lynch (0-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.79 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.79, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.