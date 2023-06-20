The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks while hitting .230.

In 46.3% of his 41 games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has driven in a run in 10 games this year (24.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 12 games this season (29.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 19 .246 AVG .211 .268 OBP .274 .449 SLG .368 7 XBH 7 3 HR 1 7 RBI 4 16/2 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings