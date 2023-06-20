Tuesday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (41-33) squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-33) at 10:07 PM ET (on June 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (8-4, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers (1-5, 4.48 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread.

This season, the Dodgers have won 34 out of the 60 games, or 56.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have a record of 27-23, a 54% win rate, when they're favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Dodgers have scored 389 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.

Angels Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to the total, the Angels and their foes are 4-4-2 in their previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Angels games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Angels have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (53.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win 11 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for the Angels is No. 7 in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (365 total runs).

The Angels have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 14 White Sox L 8-4 Clayton Kershaw vs Mike Clevinger June 15 White Sox W 5-4 Michael Grove vs Dylan Cease June 16 Giants L 7-5 Emmet Sheehan vs John Brebbia June 17 Giants L 15-0 Bobby Miller vs Alex Wood June 18 Giants L 7-3 Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb June 20 @ Angels - Clayton Kershaw vs Reid Detmers June 21 @ Angels - Michael Grove vs Shohei Ohtani June 23 Astros - TBA vs J.P. France June 24 Astros - Bobby Miller vs Ronel Blanco June 25 Astros - Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Brown June 27 @ Rockies - Clayton Kershaw vs Kyle Freeland

Angels Schedule