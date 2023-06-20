Eric Haase -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the hill, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .216 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

In 50.0% of his 54 games this season, Haase has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (5.6%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Haase has had at least one RBI in 18.5% of his games this season (10 of 54), with more than one RBI four times (7.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 54 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .256 AVG .181 .303 OBP .245 .402 SLG .213 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 12 RBI 5 24/6 K/BB 29/8 1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings