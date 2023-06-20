On Tuesday, Matt Vierling (.606 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has seven doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .262.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 29 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (19.2%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (9.6%).

He has scored in 15 games this year (28.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 28 .198 AVG .314 .270 OBP .358 .333 SLG .480 7 XBH 7 2 HR 5 8 RBI 11 13/7 K/BB 27/6 2 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings