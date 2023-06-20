Tuesday's game between the Detroit Tigers (31-40) and the Kansas City Royals (19-53) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Tigers coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 20.

The Tigers will give the nod to Michael Lorenzen (2-4, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Daniel Lynch (0-3, 5.79 ERA).

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Tigers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

The Tigers have been favorites in six games this season and won four (66.7%) of those contests.

Detroit has a record of 1-2 when favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 60% chance to win.

Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 268 (3.8 per game).

The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule