Tuesday's game between the Detroit Tigers (31-40) and the Kansas City Royals (19-53) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Tigers coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 20.

The Tigers will give the nod to Michael Lorenzen (2-4, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Daniel Lynch (0-3, 5.79 ERA).

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

  • Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored just once and won that contest.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
  • The Tigers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
  • The Tigers have been favorites in six games this season and won four (66.7%) of those contests.
  • Detroit has a record of 1-2 when favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 60% chance to win.
  • Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 268 (3.8 per game).
  • The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 15 @ Twins W 8-4 Matthew Boyd vs Sonny Gray
June 16 @ Twins W 7-1 Will Vest vs Joe Ryan
June 17 @ Twins L 2-0 Joey Wentz vs José De León
June 18 @ Twins W 6-4 Will Vest vs Louie Varland
June 19 Royals W 6-4 Reese Olson vs Jordan Lyles
June 20 Royals - Michael Lorenzen vs Daniel Lynch
June 21 Royals - Matthew Boyd vs Brady Singer
June 23 Twins - Joey Wentz vs Louie Varland
June 24 Twins - TBA vs Pablo Lopez
June 25 Twins - Reese Olson vs Bailey Ober
June 26 @ Rangers - Michael Lorenzen vs Nathan Eovaldi

