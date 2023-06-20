Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers will look to beat Daniel Lynch, the Kansas City Royals' starter, on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Royals have +120 odds to upset. An 8.5-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -145 +120 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Tigers have won one of their last two games against the spread.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won four of the six games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Detroit has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Detroit has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 71 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 39 of those games (39-31-1).

The Tigers have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-18 15-22 10-23 21-17 26-31 5-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.