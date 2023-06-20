The Detroit Tigers (31-40) are looking for continued power from a slugger on a roll versus the Kansas City Royals (19-53) on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park. Kerry Carpenter is on a two-game homer streak.

The probable starters are Michael Lorenzen (2-4) for the Tigers and Daniel Lynch (0-3) for the Royals.

Tigers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (2-4, 4.23 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (0-3, 5.79 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

The Tigers' Lorenzen (2-4) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.23, a 3.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.091 in 11 games this season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Lorenzen will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has made 11 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Michael Lorenzen vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 271 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They are batting .233 for the campaign with 67 home runs, 24th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Royals in one game, and they have gone 5-for-21 with a triple, three home runs and five RBI over 5 2/3 innings.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

Lynch (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.79 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty went seven innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.79, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are batting .277 against him.

Lynch heads into the game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Lynch will look to extend a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).

