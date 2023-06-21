The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez and his .750 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .231 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.

Ibanez has had a hit in 20 of 42 games this year (47.6%), including multiple hits six times (14.3%).

He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 12 games this season (28.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 19 .247 AVG .211 .267 OBP .274 .438 SLG .368 7 XBH 7 3 HR 1 7 RBI 4 16/2 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings