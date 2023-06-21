The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez and his .750 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is batting .231 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.
  • Ibanez has had a hit in 20 of 42 games this year (47.6%), including multiple hits six times (14.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 10 games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 12 games this season (28.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 19
.247 AVG .211
.267 OBP .274
.438 SLG .368
7 XBH 7
3 HR 1
7 RBI 4
16/2 K/BB 6/4
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Singer (4-6 with a 6.33 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season.
  • The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 6.33 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
